SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas — The body of a missing 17-year-old swimmer was found on Surfside Beach Tuesday, police confirm.

The teenager, from Rosenberg, was last seen Sunday at around 8 p.m.

The Coast Guard said the teenager and two of his friends were swimming about 150 yards from the shore. The two friends made it back to shore, but when they turned around they noticed the teenager was not with them.

Officials believe a rip current likely led to the teenager's death.

Surfside Beach Police Chief Gary Phillips spoke with his family.

“They’ve got closure, but it’s still devastating for a child to be lost,” said Phillips.

It’s the third such death in as many days along Houston-area beaches due to rip currents.

“It’s frightening because you panic,” said Phillips. “And that’s the worst thing you can do, but it’s human nature.”

On Monday, the body of a missing 16-year-old swimmer was recovered at Matagorda Beach.

Spring High School student Joseph Thomas died after saving a friend and her mother who got caught up in a rip current.

RELATED: What to do if you get caught in a rip current

“I’m very proud of him...there is a young lady that’s living today because of what he did," Joseph's father said. "So I am very proud of my son. He has represented himself and he represented us well."

A 29 year-old man died Saturday at San Luis Pass in Galveston.

Surfside Police and the Coast Guard are continuing to warn beach-goers of strong rip currents and caution them to read warning signs before getting in the water.

