KEMAH, Texas -- Searchers have found the body of a Kemah Boardwalk employee who drowned Wednesday after trying to save a kayaker in distress.

Todd Riddle, 56, was found Thursday morning in Galveston Bay.

Riddle saw the kayaker struggling risked his own life by diving into the bay in rough seas.

“He swam about 100 yards offshore and on his return trip he was unable to make it back safely," a Coast Guard spokeswoman said.

People on scene lost sight of the employee and notified authorities. T

Another bystander was able to help the kayaker get to shore, but the boardwalk employee has not been seen since he jumped in the water.

Kemah Police Chief Walter Gant asked for prayers Monday for Riddle's family.

Gant said Riddle is related to a Kemah police officer.

At least 15 agencies assisted in the search for Riddle.

The Kemah Boardwalk is a waterfront entertainment center located about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

