Blues on the Green is back this summer and it's free!

This summer, Blues on the Green will be located at the east end of Zilker Park for four weekends, according to do512.com.

For the first show on May 22, artists such as Jamestown Revival and Sir Woman will be performing.

ACL Radio's Blues invites all music lovers to come out and enjoy the fun.

Those who are interested in joining the festivities should arrive around 8 p.m. to snatch a good spot.

Some items that are acceptable for entry include water, lawn chairs, dogs on leashes and children. Prohibited items include smoking, glass, alcohol, weapons and styrofoam.

Food and water will be available from vendors in the park. For more information regarding what food and drinks will be available, click here.

