Blue Bell has identified the store where a viral video shows a woman licking the top of a half-gallon of ice cream before putting it back in the freezer.

The company said it also found the carton itself.

It happened at a Walmart in Lufkin, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The company said it identified the location in the video, inspected the freezer case and found a Tin Roof half-gallon that appears to have been compromised.

"Based on security footage, the location and the inspection of the carton, we believe we may have recovered the half gallon that was tampered with," the company statement said.

Blue Bell said all Tin Roof half-gallons were removed from that location "out of an abundance of caution."

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating the incident.

Blue Bell condemned food tampering in its statement, calling the woman's act "malicious."

