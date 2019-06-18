SAN ANTONIO — Bill Miller Bar-B-Q assured customers Tuesday afternoon that it will remain family owned.
The restaurant chain posted a meme to its Facebook page Tuesday that reads, "Don't worry, San Antonio! We're from here and have been family-owned and operated since 1953. That's the way it is and that's the way it will always be."
The caption reads, "An open letter to our customers."
This comes after Whataburger announced Friday that BDT Capital Partners, LLC, will purchase a majority interest in the company as it seeks to expand.
BDT Capital Partners, LLC, is a merchant bank that advises and invests in family and founder-led companies.
