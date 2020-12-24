The group behind the tip said they wanted to do something for someone in the service industry who has had a hard year because of the pandemic.

ABILENE, Texas — The holidays mark the season of giving and one West Texas waitress received an unexpected surprise from a table of strangers.

Rodney Fleming and his group of friends decided they wanted to help someone in the service industry who has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashley Farmer, Shenanigans Bar and Grill server, had no idea that would mean the biggest tip she ever had received.

"I'm still in disbelief. it's beautiful and shocking and I'm just really grateful to be a part of that," Farmer said.

The server received $1,100 from her tabletop of 10.

"I will be able to get my nieces and nephews some Christmas presents my sisters, just help them with anything they need. I will get caught up on my bills, and I will pay it forward I want to bless someone the way I was blessed," sge said.

Fleming and his group said the donation was also a blessing in their lives and encourages others to help where they can.