AUSTIN, Texas — Beto O'Rourke is set to make his third visit to Austin since announcing his campaign for president.

The Democratic candidate from Texas participated in the first Democratic debate for the 2020 elections on Wednesday.

O'Rourke will have a meet and greet at Scholz Garten on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is free, but guests will have to register before attending. You can register for the event by clicking here.

O'Rourke's campaign said in a release on Thursday that Change Research's latest Texas poll had O'Rourke at a three-point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in the race and a twenty-five point lead over Rep. Julian Castro.

