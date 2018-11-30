BELTON, Texas — A Belton High School teacher was arrested and fired after a student reported that pornography was played on a projector during class time, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the arrest report, on Sept. 28 James Edward Alleman III was beginning class when the elicit images appeared on the screen. The student said Alleman’s response to the incident was, “That should have never happened,” the affidavit said.

Alleman was placed on leave and his school laptop and iPad were taken by Belton High School officials, according to the report. The Belton Police Department found an external hard drive and a MicroSD card in Alleman’s desk at the school, the arrest report said.

Investigators searched the laptop issued to Alleman on Oct. 11 and found that he had searched for pornography in Chinese and Japanese that translated in English to “teen scandal,” “webcam underwear teen,” “teen video chat,” “school girl masturbation,” and other terms, the affidavit said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Alleman’s drives and on Nov. 7 they found four videos on the SD card that showed a young girl who appeared to be changing in a bathroom, according to arrest records. In the video, the girl’s breasts and genitals were exposed, the affidavit said.

Belton Police Department detectives spoke to Alleman’s wife and showed her the videos, the affidavit said. From the videos, Alleman’s wife was able to identify the 10-year-old girl and said the bathroom in which the videos were taken appeared to match the bathroom in a home she and Alleman had just moved from, according to the affidavit. She told investigators she was unaware of the video and had no idea a camera was set up in their bathroom, according to the affidavit.

Officers located the child and in an interview, the girl confirmed it was her in the videos, but she said she was not aware that she was being recorded and did not recognize where the video was taken, the affidavit said.

A letter signed by Belton High School Principal Jill Ross was sent to parents on Oct. 15.:

"Dear Parent/Guardian:

This letter is to notify you that your student’s Computer Science teacher, James Alleman, submitted a letter of resignation effective October 1, 2018. At this time, this class is being taught by a substitute who is a certified teacher, although we are working diligently to hire a permanent, qualified replacement as soon as possible. We have been in contact with technology businesses, computer science departments in our local colleges and universities including Temple College and the University of Mary Hardin­Baylor.

"Project Lead the Way, a nationally recognized computer science curriculum, is used in this course. The curriculum provider offers the same curriculum being provided to your students in an online format. Your student is being transitioned to this curriculum so that instruction continues until a new teacher begins and is trained by Project Lead the Way. In addition, Mr. Pete Giustino will provide support to the substitute teacher. He is trained in the Project Lead the Way model and currently

teaches engineering at Belton High School.

"We are committed to providing the resources and curriculum your child needs. Detailed information about the online curriculum has been provided to your student in the classroom (redacted)..."

"Thank you for your understanding and support."

KCEN Channel 6 reached out to Belton Independent School District for a comment. Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Todd Schiller said in a statement:

“The safety and well-being of students is our highest priority. Upon learning of inappropriate use of technology by former Belton High School teacher James Alleman, he was immediately removed from the classroom, and Belton Police Department was notified. In compliance with Board policy, the Superintendent reported Mr. Alleman to the State Board for Educator Certification.”

Alleman is charged with possession of child pornography. It is unclear if he was issued bond.

