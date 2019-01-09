SAN ANTONIO — Like a good beer, Sunday's celebration had been brewing for a while.

Dennis Rylander, the Ranger Creek Brewing owner, would know. He's been pouring over it for nearly a decade. "We were hoping as more and more breweries started popping up around Texas that the law would change one day. I didn't think we'd expect it'd take 9 years," he said.

The law is a bit of an archaic one. Customers who enjoyed beers on tap at certain breweries in Texas were not allowed to take a 6-pack or a growler to-go.

"I can't believe it. I'm blown away," Geni Westling, a Ranger Creek customer said.

Texas was the last state to change that law, effective Sunday.

"I travel all over the country and I go to breweries because I like beer and so when I go and I find a beer I like I buy a growler," Westling continued. "So yes, I'm buying one today."

Westling, the beer lover, isn't alone. Plenty came out to Ranger Creek to take advantage of the new opportunity that will only mean better things for the craft beer industry.

"It will allows us to do a lot more events. It allows us to do special releases that we can sell in smaller quantities," Rylander said. "A lot more unique and interesting beer releases that our customers want and have been asking for."

The hope is that customers will barrel towards better beers.

