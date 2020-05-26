At a news conference Tuesday, Sheriff Salazar said a woman killed in a stabbing on Sunday had just graduated from the academy.

SAN ANTONIO — New details have been released about a woman killed in a stabbing on the city's west side Sunday afternoon.

At a news conference Tuesday, KENS 5 asked Sheriff Javier Salazar if he could confirm whether the victim was a correctional officer. Salazar said that Miranda Sage Milowski, 27, had just graduated from the academy on Friday from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Milowski's mother told KENS 5 her daughter had a beautiful soul.

"There are no words for how this has affected us," she said.

Investigators believe Milowski's death is the result of a domestic violence dispute. Salazar said she had 3 children and that the suspect, Michael Gonzales, was in town for her graduation, although they were no longer together.

Milowski's mother said the two ended the relationship in February.

"He just wouldn’t leave her alone," she said.

She said her daughter moved from Phoenix to San Antonio to escape from the violence.

"To be taken at such a young age by a horrific act of violence," her mother said. "She did not deserve this. Michael Gonzales is a psycho monster."

Gonzales is charged with murder, accused of fatally stabbing Milowski in the chest multiple times. She was seen jumping out of a moving vehicle, believed to be driven by Gonzales, in the 3800 block of Krie Trail. Witnesses tried to perform CPR until first responders arrived. She died at the scene.

Investigators said Gonzales wrecked out near the intersection of Salty Marsh and Kennebec Way. According to BCSO, after deputies set up a perimeter, Gonzales was found hiding at a residence in the 9600 Block of Acadian Drive. He was arrested without incident.

Salazar reminded people that BCSO has door bell cameras that are available free of charge and can be installed for free. You can also reach them at 210-335-6070.

As of Tuesday night, Gonzales is still in the Bexar County Jail charged with first-degree murder.