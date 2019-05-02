TEXAS, USA — Baylor, Scott & White Health and Memorial Hermann Health System called off their merger on Tuesday in a joint statement.

After months of thoughtful exploration, we have decided to discontinue talks of a merger between our two systems. Ultimately, we have concluded that as strong, successful organizations, we are capable of achieving our visions for the future without merging at this time. We have a tremendous amount of respect for each other and remain committed to strengthening our communities, advancing the health of Texans and transforming the delivery of care. We will continue to seek opportunities for collaboration as two forward-thinking, mission-driven organizations.

After the approval of the letter of intent, the two organizations entered into a period of executive negotiations and a definitive agreement was set to be made in 2019

