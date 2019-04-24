BASTROP, Texas — On Tuesday night, Bastrop City Council voted to repeal a temporary ban on new development that was enacted in August on 2018 in order to address infrastructure issues.

The temporary ban on development allowed the city to update its drainage standards and avoid significant flooding and drainage issues.

A new drainage ordinance was adopted by the city council on Tuesday night, allowing for the city council to have the temporary ban repealed as of May 14, 2019.

“Bastrop has always welcomed development. The moratorium was simply a resource to avoid having to approve new development that would have been detrimental to our community by exacerbating flooding in the community,” said Bastrop Mayor Connie Schroeder. “We promised to work as quickly as possible to update our land-use regulations while ensuring future development is done in the most geographically sensitive and fiscally sustainable manner. City Council is proud to deliver on that promise and repeal the moratorium and emergency drainage ordinance in favor of the Stormwater Drainage Design Manual and an Enhanced Permit Review process.”

According to a release from the city, the new Enhanced Permit Review will allow the city to work with applicants for new development to make improvements to plans, resulting in better projects that will not harm the community.

The city says the temporary ban on development did not harm their numbers of approvals granted. The city said they have issued since 617 total permits since August.

“We’ve provided ample opportunities for projects to move forward while ensuring they will not negatively impact drainage in our city. The Enhanced Permit Review accurately reflects the process staff has created to address this goal,” said Bastrop Mayor Pro Tem Lyle Nelson. “This heightened level of scrutiny aligns with our need for appropriate systems to prevent small area flooding in the future.”

The city said they are currently working to craft new regulations with planning, zoning, platting, construction and even exploring the creation of a municipal drainage utility to fund construction, maintenance and operation of drainage infrastructure.

For more information on the citiy's plan, click here.

