Armed with a search warrant, a team of law enforcement agencies searched the offices of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston on Wednesday, looking for records related to the clergy sex abuse crisis in the Catholic Church.

The unprecedented action in Texas was taken by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, along with the Texas Rangers and Conroe Police Department. Nearly 50 investigators arrived Wednesday morning carrying boxes inside the Chancery, located at 1700 San Jacinto Street in downtown Houston.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said investigators were looking for documents in connection to the criminal case of Manuel LaRosa-Lopez, the priest charged in September on four counts of indecency with a child. This is the fourth search warrant executed for documents pertaining to LaRosa-Lopez. A man and a woman claimed they were abused as teenagers by LaRosa-Lopez between 1998 and 2001 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Since his arrest, authorities executed search warrants at both Sacred Heart and St. John Fisher, as well as the Shalom Center in Splendora, a treatment facility where La-Rosa spent time in 2001 after his first accuser came forward.

Both people accuse Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, who oversees the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, of not doing enough to stop La Rosa-Lopez. One of them said DiNardo promised her that the priest would be removed from any contact with children, only to later discover that LaRosa-Lopez remained in active ministry at another parish, St. John the Fisher in Richmond.

The Archdiocese previously said that Father LaRose-Lopez denied the allegations in the criminal charges. The Church claimed it notified Child Protective Services after his first accuser came forward, but in court records, police stated they were never able to locate such a report.

LaRosa-Lopez is currently free on $375,000 bond and is due back in court on Jan. 10, 2019.

In the search warrant filed Wednesday, the DA’s office sought to examine confidential documents held in the Archdiocese’s Chancery and secret archives.

Nearly 50 investigators from ⁦@ConroePolice⁩, Texas Rangers and ⁦@MontgomeryTXDAO⁩ on scene, executing search warrant at Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston ⁦@archgh⁩ #KHOU1 Investigates pic.twitter.com/SbjP6waQXR — Jeremy Rogalski (@JRogalskiKHOU) November 28, 2018

"The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston continues to cooperate, as we have since the outset, with this process. In fact, consistent with Cardinal DiNardo's pledge of full cooperation, the information being sought was already being compiled," the Archdiocese said in a statement.

