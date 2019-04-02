AUSTIN, Texas — Federal government employees will have the opportunity to pick up a free slice of pizza through Feb. 8 at Home Slice Pizza.

The Austin restaurant will have the special they call Federal Government Employee Appreciation Week, happening at all of their locations.

The special will give all federal government employees the opportunity to get a free slice of pizza and a fountain drink, all they have to do is show their government issued ID.

The restaurant states it is a way to say thank you to all of the federal government employees following the recent shutdown.

