AUSTIN, Texas — 2018 could be known as the year dockless scooters took the Austin streets by storm, and many people see them as a very fun and easy way to get around.

The new fun and easy way to get around has also proven to have risks.

Early this month, a rider was hit and killed by a car near I-35 in downtown Austin.

Another issue is that some scooters are ending up where they shouldn't be like Austin's lakes and creeks.

"It's like a recipe for disaster," said Tracia McDougal, who thinks the scooters are dangerous.

The danger isn't stopping people from hopping on.

"They're just fun and convenient," said Lauren Siegert, who loves riding the scooters.

When we take a look at the numbers since dockless scooters made their debut in Austin in 2018:

- There are 9 licensed scooter companies in Austin.

-There are 15,300 licensed dockless scooters in the city.

- In October of 2018, the city of Austin said there were 341,000 rides, more than any other month.

McDougal tells KVUE, "there needs to be more guidelines and rules around it."

That's why the city is stepping in.

Last month, the Austin Transportation department hit the brakes on issuing new licenses to dockless mobility companies.

The CDC is working with the City on a study for how to prevent accidents.

UT has started impounding improperly parked scooters on campus.

Austinites are still split on how they feel about it all.

"I think they look like a lot of fun. I think if there was a designated place a designated trail for them, it would be much safer," said McDougal.

"You can get in a car accident too, there's a risk with every mode of transportation you take," said Seigert.

