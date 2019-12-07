AUSTIN, Texas — Storms along the gulf coast stir up memories for people here in Austin, who left the region after Hurricane Katrina.

It's been 13 years since Lynzay Moran moved to Austin, her family is still in Louisiana and are prepared for what happens, but she knows this is a part of living in her home state.

She now owns Baton Creole, a food truck in East Austin that she opened in 2013.

"Yea I noticed there wasn't a lot of cuisine from where I'm from," said Moran, who's from Houma, a town 45 minutes outside of New Orleans.

Houma is where storm surge is expected to flood, similar to what happened back in 2005.

"Everybody back home seems ok at the same point in times it's something where you gotta just roll with the punches and hope for the best," said Moran. "You know what I mean? Hope it's not your house that gets flooded to the roof."

She lived in that area until she was 18 years old.

"Yea, personally I didn't feel like dealing with that if I wanted to start a family, you know what I mean," she said. "I did live there for two weeks without water and electricity you know what I mean, like, I understand what it's like to live in a third world country in a natural disaster within your own United States of America."

Those dealing with the storms and flooding are hoping it's not a repeat, but if things get rough, Moran is hoping for more help.

"Yea there should be preparations but there should also be more help, in general, you know what I mean, whenever it does have that downfall and whenever people do lose their homes," said Moran.

She also said all of her family is staying put right now, but is ready to evacuate if the situation gets that much worse.

