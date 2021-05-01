Austin expanding composting program to 55,000 new households

When the expansion is complete, all Austin Resource Recovery customers will have access to curbside composting.

Austin Resource Recovery is expanding its Curbside Composting Collection Program to about 55,000 additional households in Austin. The expansion is set to begin in February.

The city mailed notification postcards to customers included in the expansion in early January. Customers can use the My Schedule tool on the city's website to see when their first compost collection will happen.

Austin Resource Recovery will hold a virtual town hall to teach customers about the program. In previous years, there have been in-person open house events, but that will not happen this year because of COVID-19 safety regulations.

This is the fourth and final expansion of the city's composting program. When the expansion is completed, all Austin Resource Recovery customers will have access to curbside composting. Right now, about 152,000 homes receive curbside composting services.

The composting program is part of the City of Austin's Zero Waste goal. In 2011, the Austin City Council approved a plan that aimed to keep at least 90% of discarded materials out of the landfill by 2040. The curbside composting program collects discarded food, yard trimmings and food-soiled paper, and converts them into nutrient-rich compost.