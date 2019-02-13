AUSTIN, Texas — A new high-end hotel, Austin Proper, is set to open in Downtown Austin in June.

The hotel has been under construction on West Second Street and when completed, it will offer 12 floors for hotel guests.

The top 20 floors of the building will be for residents and penthouses.

If you are interested in buying a residence in the building, it won't be cheap.

The lowest priced one bedroom floor plan in the building will cost nearly $750,000 to own.

