AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police stated they have seen a low not seen in years regarding the amount of the dangerous synthetic drug K2.

Police said K2 rates are now at the lowest since the summer of 2014. The department said they saw a peak in April of 2017.

According to police the decrease in cases is because of their efforts to combat the problem.

At the beginning of this year, six people were federally indicted in Austin for trying to sell K2 and three of the suspects are now in custody.

