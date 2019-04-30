The leader of the Austin Police Department, Chief Brian Manley, has been named as the 49th world's greatest leader by Fortune.

Fortune said Austin has the third-lowest rate of violent crime among the 30 biggest U.S. metro areas, and many credit Chief Manley for his ability to keep the peace.

Fortune continued on praising Manley for his community collaboration and central focus, urging officers to forge ties with homeless people and with Austin's Latin American immigrant communities.

RELATED:

Chief Brian Manley unveils vision to move Austin Police Department forward

Chief promises action after audit reveals APD mishandled sexual assault cases

'I still want to know why' | One year later, how the Austin bomber was stopped

Finally, Fortune mentioned Manley's ability to keep the city calm during the string of bombings in 2018.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

2019 ACL Fest lineup: Cardi B, Guns N' Roses, Kacey Musgraves to perform

Bill to reduce penalties for marijuana possession 'dead in Texas Senate,' Dan Patrick says