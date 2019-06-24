AUSTIN, Texas — The story above aired in January 2019.

According to the Austin-American Statesman, the Austin Police Department is considering pulling out of federal task forces because of federal authorities objection to officers wearing body cameras.

Several other departments are also considering this after the Atlanta Police Department withdrew from federal task forces last month, following a deadly raid.

In the incident, an Atlanta police officer was working with the FBI fugitive task force when they shot and killed a wanted, but unarmed man. The Washington Post reported the department's police chief didn't learn her officers couldn't wear the body cameras until after the incident.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley has reportedly been in discussion with federal authorities for a year, to try and change the policy.

“This boils down to common-sense use of current technology,” said Manley. “The federal government put a large amount of funding behind body-worn camera programs around this country for a reason because it’s recognized as a best practice and best tool. So it just seems inconsistent that they wouldn’t allow us to use them with federal programs.”

According to a 2018 report by the Department of Justice, 47% of the more than 15,000 law enforcement agencies in the country had implemented body-worn camera programs in 2016, citing their ability to improve officer safety, increase the quality of evidence and reduce civilian complaints and agency liability.

All Austin police, including detectives, have been equipped with body cameras since last year. Austin Police Department has relied on federal funding to implement their programs.

According to a Justice official, none of its agents or officers use body cameras in order to protect “sensitive or tactical methods used in arresting violent fugitives or conducting covert investigations.” Justice officials also are concerned about the privacy of people who may be present when a warrant is executed.

Chief Manley expressed talks are ongoing with federal authorities and he has no intention of pulling his officers from task forces yet.

Neither the FBI nor the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives would comment on the ongoing discussions, referring questions to the Justice Department.

