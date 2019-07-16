AUSTIN, Texas — The above video is from March 7, 2018.

According to a release on Tuesday, the Travis County District Attorney's Office has ruled that Austin police officers' use of force in the shooting death of a man armed with a pickaxe on March 7, 2018, as justified.

Austin Police Department responded to a call of a man claiming he had just killed his father and brother.

Victor Ancira was the man that allegedly called the police, admitting to the crime before hanging up the phone.

When officers arrived at the scene the allegedly found Ancira sitting in a folding chair outside, holding a weapon described as a pickaxe.

According to the release, officers commanded Ancira to drop the pickaxe, but he ignored them.

Officers allegedly tried non-lethal force options with beanbags and tasers before Ancira allegedly raised the pickaxe above his head and charged officers.

At this point, five officers fired their weapons, killing Ancira.

After the incident, officers found Ancira's father and brother in the residence unharmed and also found a suicide note allegedly left by Ancira.

