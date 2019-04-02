AUSTIN, Texas — Winter, which from a meteorological standpoint is December 1st to March 1st, has failed to bring any below freezing temperatures to Austin. It's becoming more unlikely Austin will see that happen before winter is over with, at the end of February.

You may remember in November temperatures did dip below freezing (29 degrees on Nov. 14), but that was technically in autumn, before winter officially began.

The only other time Austin has not dropped below 32 degrees in the winter months in recorded history (since 1897) was the winter of 1992-1993.

Now this doesn't mean you should start planting now. A freeze in Austin can occur even in the spring! The average last freeze in the city is February 23rd.

Keep in mind this is only the case for the city of Austin. Weather records are taken and recorded from Camp Mabry, so this may not be necessarily true for your neighborhood.

Outside of Austin, most neighborhoods of Central Texas have had a light freeze this winter. The coldest temperature recorded this winter was 32 degrees, right at freezing, but not below, which occurred on 12/11,1/4, 1/20 and 1/24.