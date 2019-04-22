AUSTIN, Texas — Students at Xplor Preschool and School Age Care have caught the environment bug!

Kids celebrated Earth Day with a different kind of bug - a ladybug!

Students at the Austin and Georgetown locations learned about the importance of caring for the planet by releasing thousands of ladybugs throughout their schoolyard back into the environment onto plants, flowers and trees.

Students even went the extra mile to dress like ladybugs, wearing red and black clothing, and even antennas.

