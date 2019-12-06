AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC broke an MLS record on Wednesday for the most season ticket membership deposits in a single day.

Austin FC opened up their season ticket membership deposits on Wednesday and saw the numbers take off.

“This evening we celebrate the thousands upon thousands of Austin supporters who stepped forward with season ticket membership deposits for Austin FC’s inaugural season in 2021,” said Andy Loughnane, president of Austin FC. “Today’s record-setting deposit results reinforce the strength of the market, the community’s love for the sport, and the pent-up demand for major league sports in Austin. We are incredibly grateful for those who placed deposits on this historic day.”

Austin FC wouldn't release an exact number on how many season ticket membership deposits they received, but they did confirm it was "thousands upon thousands."

Austin FC's website apparently crashed this morning due to high volumes of web traffic as people rushed to pace their membership deposits.

If you haven't placed a membership deposit for season tickets and would like to you can still do so by calling their number at 512-572-8932, visiting their office near The Domain or going to their website at www.AustinFC.com.

RELATED:

Austin FC releases new renderings of McKalla Place stadium

Austin FC announces St. David’s HealthCare as first founding corporate partner

Groundbreaking for Austin FC's stadium set for September

“With the overwhelming demand today for Season Ticket Membership Deposits, we encourage people to sign up sooner rather than later,” said Loughnane. “Those who are unable to purchase season tickets for the inaugural season as a result of their position in line will be placed on a priority waitlist for future seasons and will enjoy exclusive individual-match benefits that come with placing a membership deposit.”

PHOTOS: Austin FC releases renderings for new stadium Austin FC renderings for new stadium. Austin FC renderings for new stadium. Austin FC renderings for new stadium. Austin FC renderings for new stadium. Austin FC renderings for new stadium. Austin FC renderings for new stadium. Austin FC renderings for new stadium. Austin FC renderings for new stadium. Austin FC renderings for new stadium. Austin FC renderings for new stadium.

General membership deposits cost $50 per account and premium membership deposits are $100 per account.

WATCH: Austin FC announces first corporate partner

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

One dead after crash on SH 130 in Georgetown, police say

Austin makes list of most congested cities in the world

Police find almost 40 stolen bikes in one homeless camp