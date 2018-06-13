The Austin City Council Member for District 1, Ora Houston, announced Wednesday morning that she won't seek a second term.

In a statement, Houston said she made the decision after months of reflection and conversations with some of her confidants.

"It has been a joy, privilege and a huge responsibility to represent the 'blended family' of District #1," said Houston. "Over the next seven months there are major issues to address and votes to take which will impact our City for generations, and the individuals who live here now and in the future."

While still serving on City Council for District 1, which encompasses Central East and East Austin, Houston said she will focus on the decisions that must be made for the land development code, the 2018 bond proposal, FY 19 budget and city charter.

Houston was elected on Jan. 6, 2015 and will serve until Jan. 6, 2019.

After stepping down from City Council, Houston said she will focus on more personal time and continuing activism and civic engagement around the city.

