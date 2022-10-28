Why could this World Series be a battle of the mascots?

HOUSTON — We all know and love Orbit, the Houston Astros mascot. The Philly Phanatic is one of the best-known mascots in sports, even though some say the furry green monster has fueled children’s nightmares for decades. Most pundits will agree the fuzzy duo is two of the best mascots in baseball. So, while most fans will be focused on the field you can expect the two mascots to be doing their best to distract the opposing team.
The Astros’ mascot history started one year before the Phanatic was born. In April 1977, the team introduced its first mascot Chester Charge. He was only the second mascot in Major League Baseball, beaten only by the San Diego Chicken.
Orbit came on the scene in 1990. Houston-area school children helped come up with his name and design. In 2000, he was kicked to the curb for Junction Jack. After a fan campaign, Orbit made his glorious return in 2013.
Astros, Phillies mascots through the years
Meanwhile, the Phanatic debuted in 1978. In case you are not aware, he is supposed to be a large, bipedal flightless bird. He is in the Mascot Hall of Fame and on display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He has been known to harass opponents and presidents alike. While most targets of his terror take it in stride, there was the time that Tommy Lasorda tried to take him down -- we're not even kidding. Watch for yourself.