Ascension Seton Medical Center expanding in Austin with new tower dedicated to women's health

AUSTIN, Texas — A new tower is popping up in Central Austin, and it will be dedicated to women's health care.

Ascension Seton is investing $320 million to expand its Austin campus to offer comprehensive women's health services, according to a press release dated Jan. 25.

The new tower will be on the corner of 34th Street and Medical Parkway, and will feature 28 inpatient beds, a dedicated OB-GYN emergency department, private NICU rooms and C-section suites. The space will also include a teaching center.

The 282,000-square-feet building will be located on the south side of the Ascension Seton Medical Center.

Ascension Seton shared renderings of the planned tower Tuesday.

“In serving our community for 120 years, Ascension Seton is committed to creating an experience that is designed for and by women. This expansion enables us to deliver personalized and compassionate care for our patients and creates the best place to practice medicine for our physician partners,” said Andy Davis, president and CEO of Ascension Texas.

Construction on the Central Austin building is set to begin in the fall of 2022 with an opening date set for the fall of 2024. The name of the new tower will be announced at a later date.