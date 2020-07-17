Spc. Vanessa Guillen remembered in memorial on Fort Hood

Vanessa Guillen's family and her fellow soldiers held a private memorial for the slain soldier on Fort Hood.

FORT HOOD, Texas — It has been a very long and emotional 86 days since Spc. Vanessa Guillen went missing on Fort Hood on April 22. Her remains were found on June 30 near the Leon River in Bell County.

As her family continues the loud and emotional cry for justice in the death of their beloved daughter and soldier, multiple events were planned for Friday in her memory.

Private Memorial

The first event was a private memorial scheduled for 10 a.m. on Fort Hood. The service was closed to the media and the public. The Guillen family, along with their attorney, Natalie Khawam, were expected to speak afterwards.

A mural of Guillen along with dozens of candles were set up at Fort Hood St. and Rancie Ave. where the family and Khawam were expected to speak.

Protests and Rosary

The Central Texas community continues to rally and protest for justice and change in the wake of Spc. Guillen's disappearance and death.

A protest called 'Justice for All Soldiers' was scheduled to last all day long beginning at 9 a.m., in hopes of bringing to light what protesters call Fort Hood's treatment of missing soldiers.

Anyone planning to attend was asked to wear a mask at all times and no violence or destruction of property is allowed, including the blocking of public streets.

LULAC will host a protest beginning at 4 p.m. near the intersection of North Fort Hood St. and West Rancier Ave. LULAC said they will also hold a recitation of the Rosary Prayer at 7 p.m. in the same location. The public was invited to attend.

AnaLusia Tapia, a District Director for LULAC, said their voices need to be heard to ensure lawmakers in Washington, D.C. begin to support the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill.

