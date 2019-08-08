AUSTIN, Texas — Five people were arrested at a protest being held by a group that opposes a mixed-use development that may be built at East Riverside Drive in South Austin.

Residents in the area refer to it as the "Domain on Riverside."

Police said the five people were arrested for disruption of a public meeting.

According to an article by the Austin-American Statesman, Austin's City Council is set to meet on removing building restrictions in the area on Thursday and the project is projected to take 10 to 20 years to complete.

The article by the Austin-American Statesman also said developers of the mixed-use area have proposed building 4,700 residential units, 600 hotel rooms, 4 million square feet of office space, 60,000 square feet of medical and dental officer space and 435,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

