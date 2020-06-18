Army CID addresses social media post claiming missing Fort Hood soldier was found

The Army CID said it had no "credible information" that a post about Vanessa Guillen's body being found was true but was trying to find the original poster.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Army Criminal Investigative Command released a statement Thursday addressing a social media post that claimed missing soldier, Pfc. Vanessa Guillen's body was found.

The post, which was widely spread on Facebook and other social platforms, claimed Guillen's body was found on post on the ranges.

“Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Command have no credible information that this post is true," said CID Chief of Public Affairs Chris Grey. "The individual who posted this no longer resides or is stationed at Fort Hood and is no longer in the Army. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are contacting the individual."

6 News is not including the post because it cannot be verified.

Guillen was last seen April 22 at 1 p.m. wearing a black T-shirt in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood.

Her car keys, room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

Fort Hood announced Thursday morning that 3rd Cavalry Regiment Commander, Col. Ralph Overland, would lead an investigation into allegations that Guillen was sexually harassed.

CID is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information leading to the whereabouts of Vanessa Guillen.

The League of United Latin Citizens of American announced Tuesday it was adding $25,000 to the reward. Rapper Baby Bash also said he would offer $5,000.