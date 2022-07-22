APD investigating homicide in southeast Austin

Details remain limited at this time. Here's what we know.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said late Friday night that officers were investigating a homicide in southeast Austin.

APD said officials responded to the scene near the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive. That's near Mendez Middle School. The scene is still active and people are asked to avoid the area.

Officials are set to hold a press conference on the incident but a time has not been announced.

No other details were immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

