LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — 19 people were injured Friday after an Amtrak train derailed and collided with an 18-wheeler in Liberty County.

18 of those were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

A spokesperson with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office called the incident a “minor derailment” near FM 1960 and CR 621.

Officials said the Sunset Limited Amtrak train was on its way to New Orleans from Los Angeles when it collided with a big rig. The front set of wheels of the front locomotive went off the track.

As of late Friday night, passengers were transported to Houston and boarded another train to reach their destinations.

