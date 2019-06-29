EL PASO, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children who are believed to be in grave danger, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Leonardo Ortega, 8, and Matias Carrillo, 2, were last seen in El Paso. An AMBER Alert was issued for the boys on Saturday.

Police are also looking for Justin Carrillo, 26, in connection with the boys' abduction.

Carrillo is said to be driving a black, 2003 Hyundai Elantra with Texas plates KYR4562.

Leonardo has been described as a white male, 3'9", 65 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, underwear and navy blue crocs.

Matias is described as a white male, 3', 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray onesie, police said.

Justin Carrillo is described as a white male, 5'10", 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

It is unclear at this time if Carrillo is related to the boys. We are working to gather more details on this developing story.

Anyone with information on the abduction is urged to call the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: