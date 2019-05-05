HOUSTON — An Amber Alert remains in effect or a missing 5-year-old who was reportedly kidnapped by three men in Humble Friday night.

The Amber Alert is for 5-year-old Maleah Davis. Maleah's stepfather, Derion Vence, told investigators he was driving to Bush Intercontinental Airport at around 9 p.m. with the girl and his two-year-old son to pick up Maleah's mother.

While he was near Highway 59 and Greens Road, police say Vence heard a noise with his car and pulled over to check his tire. Vence while he was out of his car, he he was approached by two men in a blue Chevrolet pickup truck. One of them made a comment about Maleah and the other knocked him unconscious.

There was reportedly another man waiting in the car when the attacked happened.

The men then put Vence, Maleah and Vance's two-year-old son, Courtland, in their blue pickup and drove off.

Vence said he was in and out of consciousness and didn't really know where he was until 6 p.m. Saturday. He told police when he woke up he was somewhere off Highway 6 in the Sugar Land area with Courtland in his arms.

He said he walked around and asked people for help but no one would come to his aid so he walked to Sugar Land Methodist with his son. He is said to have arrived at the hospital between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Courtland was not injured, according to police.

Maleah's mother called someone else to pick her up from the airport when Vence didn't show up. Police said she was flying in from Massachusetts.

Houston police said traffic cameras captured Vence's car -- a 2011 Nissan Altima -- in Sugar Land at around 3 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was just purchased and has temporary tags with the license plate 3092G9.

Police are not only looking for Maleah, but they are also looking for Vence's car and the blue Chevrolet crew cab pickup that the suspect's were driving.

Maleah is around three feet tall and weighs between 30 and 40 pounds. She was wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip jacket and gray/white/pink sneakers.

Anyone with information on Maleah Davis' whereabouts is urged to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We'll post more information when we get it.

