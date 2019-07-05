Update: The Amber Alert for Zanyah Lucio, 3, has been discontinued.

SAPD and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found the mother and the missing child at an apartment complex off Loop 410 and Starcrest.

This is a developing story.

Original: SAPD has released new details in regards to an Amber Alert that was issued this morning for Zanyah Rita Lucio,3.

It is believed that Zanyah was kidnapped by Gabriela Lucio, 20. Police believe that Lucio entered a home through a window and took the young girl.

Lucio reportedly knocked down Debra Villareal, 57, to get to Zanyah. Villareal tried to stop Lucio from taking the toddler, but Lucio ran away with Zanyah.

Zanyah is a Hispanic female, age 3, born 10/30/15, height 3 foot 4 inches, weight 38 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. (Shown in left photo.)

She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, pink pajama pants with rainbows and hearts and no shoes.

Police are looking for Gabriella K. Lucio, a Hispanic female, age 20, born 11/17/98, height 4 foot 11 inches, weight 130 lbs, black/red hair, brown eyes with multiple tattoos, in connection with her abduction. (Shown in right photo.)

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.