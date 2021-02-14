Amazon closes Austin-area delivery stations due to weather

A spokesperson for Amazon told KVUE that they have closed delivery stations in the Austin area due to the inclement weather.

AUSTIN, Texas — Amazon has closed its delivery stations in the Austin area due to the inclement weather, according to Amazon spokesperson Daniel Martin.

In a statement to KVUE, Martin said:

“The safety and well-being of our employees, drivers and customers is our number one priority. Out of an abundance of caution, we have closed our delivery stations in the Austin area due to the inclement weather. While we will continue to evaluate the effects the winter storm has on our operations across the state of Texas, customers concerned about the status of an order can find the latest on their delivery status with the Amazon app or at www.amazon.com.”

The company said that some customers living in areas affected by the winter storm may see delayed delivery times when they checkout. In limited circumstances, some customers outside of the impacted area may also see a slower delivery promise time if the product they’ve ordered is being shipped from an area within the projected path of the storm, according to Amazon.

No word yet as to when delivery station operations will resume in the Austin area, but we will update this story when they do.

There are several features that allow customers to track their packages, including the Amazon Map Tracking feature, Amazon Share Tracking and Amazon Photo-On-Delivery.