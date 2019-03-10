UPDATE: The child and woman at the center of an AMBER alert out of Amarillo on Thursday have both been located unharmed, police said.

The investigation into their disappearance is ongoing, the Amarillo Police Department posted on Facebook.

The investigation into their disappearance is ongoing, the Amarillo Police Department posted on Facebook.

Previous story follows.

-------

AMARILLO, Texas — Police in Amarillo are searching for a missing 3-month-old girl believed to be in danger.

An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday for the child, identified as Jamila Franklin. She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and light blue shorts.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Hayes Street about the missing girl overnight.

The child's parents told police they left the girl in the care of 24-year-old Aliyah Moore. Police described Moore as a black female who is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black muscle shirt and gray sweat pants.

According to a police Facebook post, they were last seen at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. When the girl's parents returned home they were both missing.

"Moore is known to frequent motels along Amarillo Boulevard and was last seen with a black male who was driving a red Ford F-150," stated police on Facebook.

