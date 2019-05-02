AUSTIN, Texas — The trial for the man accused of kidnapping two sisters from Round Rock in 2018 resumed Tuesday.

Terry Miles is accused of kidnapping the sisters, then ages 7 and 14, and taking them from their Round Rock home to Colorado in December 2017. They were found a few days later in January 2018.

In opening statements, prosecutors said they believe evidence proves that Miles killed the girls' mother which is why he kidnapped the girls. Defense argued the opposite. They claim Miles kidnapped the girls because he was protecting them.

The trial continued Tuesday as the jury watched a video of the girls' forensic interviews the day after they were found.

On Monday, the jury watched a portion of the video where the teen said her mother told Miles and the girls to leave the house so she could have people over. She told the interviewer when they returned, they found their mom dead.

The teen also told the interviewer she and Miles never had sex, which goes against the testimony she gave last week.

Tuesday, the video showed the teen say that she "didn't really want to go back to Texas." She added, Miles was going to raise them "like we were his children."

