AUSTIN, Texas — The trial for the man accused of kidnapping two sisters from Round Rock in 2018 resumed Tuesday.

Terry Miles is accused of kidnapping the sisters, ages seven and 14, and taking them from their Round Rock home to Colorado in January 2018.

Miles, who lived in their home with them at the time of their disappearance, is believed to have murdered their mother, Tonya Bates, before taking them, prosecutors said.

The trial continued Tuesday as the jury watched a video of the girls' forensic interviews the day after they were found. The video depicted the teenage daughter telling the interviewer that her mother told Miles and the girls to leave the house so she could have people over.

On Monday, the jury watched as the teen said her mom asked them to leave and when they returned, she was dead.

The teen reportedly told the jury she and Miles never had sex, which goes against the testimony she gave last week.

Tuesday the teen told investigators that after she was kidnapped she "didn't really want to go back to Texas." She added, Miles was going to raise them "like we were his children."

