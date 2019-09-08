SAN ANTONIO — Get ready to tip-toe through the tulips next spring!

Texas-Tulips is opening a tulip field off FM 775 in La Vernia, just minutes south from downtown San Antonio.

According to a Facebook post from Texas-Tulips, the tulip field is expected to open in Spring 2020. The field is their second in Texas; a tulip field in Dallas opened in 2015.

The Dallas tulip field has become a hotspot for professional photographers and amateur Instagrammers alike. Texas-Tulips charges a $5.00 entrance fee per person.

Texas-Tulips We are very excited to announce that we will be opening a SECOND tul... ip field in SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS! This means we, Texas-Tulips, will have two blooming fields of tulips SPRING 2020! We are very proud to serve both the Dallas and San Antonio area and cannot wait to spread the tulip joy further!

Texas-Tulips says more information will be announced through their website, texas-tulips.com, and on Instagram.

