Five people have died after shootings at several locations on the Yakama Reservation in central Washington.

KAPP-TV reports the shootings happened late Saturday around the community of White Swan.

Three bodies were found on Medicine Valley Road and another on Evans Road.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice tells the station the fifth victim died late Saturday at a hospital.

Initially, two people were taken into custody. KNDU reports two more people were arrested on Sunday afternoon. There are no outstanding suspects at this time, according to the Yakama Nation.

Multiple agencies will be investigating the shootings including the FBI, Yakama Tribal Police and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.

The motive is unclear. No further details have been released and tribal authorities declined to comment.

The shootings happened south of the city of Yakima, which is about two hours southeast of Seattle.

Google