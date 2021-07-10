46th annual 'A Christmas Affair' taking place in Austin

The annual holiday marketplace event will take place at the Palmer Events Center in Austin from Nov. 18 to 21.

The holiday marketplace will feature more than 200 small- and mid-sized businesses. Ticket sales from the market and its accompanying events will benefit nonprofits such as Coats for Kids, Food in Tummies (FIT) and more.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude by the community’s positive response to ACA’s return to Palmer Events Center this year,” said JLA President Tania Leskovar-Owens. “The amazing Austin community has already helped us sell out of tickets for our in-person children’s events at the JLA’s Community Impact Center, and tickets for our parties at Palmer Events Center are going quickly.”

In addition to the parties and children’s events, A Christmas Affair also offers VIP party packages and event add-ons. Some of those extras include photo sessions, Mommy & Me Brush Strokes Pottery kits, and take-home gingerbread chalets to decorate. Any ticket add-ons can be purchased separately from marketplace, party or children’s event tickets.

“The 2021 ACA committee has been working nonstop to ensure this year’s marketplace and events exceed expectations and really bring the magic,” said A Christmas Affair 2021 Chair Julia Null. “We are excited for the community to see all our efforts come to fruition and to use this fantastic platform to highlight the amazing programs and partnerships that benefit from this event.”

The holiday market will be open at Palmer Events Center the following days:

Thursday, Nov. 18, from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 pm.

Sunday, Nov. 21, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All events are open to the public. Children’s events and holiday portraits will take place at the JLA’s Community Impact Center, and parties will take place at Palmer Events Center. All party tickets include private shopping at the marketplace during the event. Face masks will be required at the market and at all events.

Tickets for the marketplace are $20 per day. You can buy marketplace tickets, party packages and event add-ons by clicking here.