Dimmit County officials confirm four people have died in a crash involving suspected undocumented immigrants.

The accident happened off Highway 85 in Big Wells Sunday. Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said there were 14 people in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Sheriff Boyd says the vehicle was being chased by a Dimmit County deputy.

Officials say four of the immigrants died in the crash.

A KENS 5 crew is on the way to the scene. This is a developing story and updates will be added as they are received.



