3 killed, 9 critically injured in crash involving Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club

KERR COUNTY, Texas — Three motorcyclists were killed and nine others hospitalized in critical condition after an accident Saturday in Kerr County, officials said.

The Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club said in a press release the victims were members of the club. The group was reportedly celebrating the club's birthday when the accident occurred.

A spokesperson said the deceased victims were two retired U.S. Army veterans and a retired police officer.

Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said the motorcycle riders were riding in a group along Highway 16 between Kerrville and Medina just after 5 p.m. The sheriff said a driver crossed lanes and ran into the group. Three motorcycle riders were killed and up to nine others were injured.

The sheriff said the driver is charged with DWI, multiple counts of intoxication manslaughter and multiple counts of intoxication assault.

