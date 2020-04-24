JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Jones County father is dead after his 2-year-old accidentally shot and killed him on Thursday.

Deputy coroner Stacy Gardner says it happened at 289 Highway 49.

She says 28-year-old Jason Fowler died after the toddler got a hold of a gun in the house and shot him in the back.

Jones County Sheriff Butch Reese says that's what they suspect happen, but they're still investigating to confirm that.

Fowler was pronounced dead on the scene around 9:40 p.m.

Gardner says the family has been notified.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Bibb deputies arrest 2 in Napier Avenue murder

UPDATE: Missing Macon man found safe

Cordele police officer hurt while chasing man who ran away from traffic stop

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.