The Dr Pepper Museum in Waco will soon celebrate its 28th birthday with a big giveaway.
"The Most Original Birthday Party Ever" is scheduled for May 11.
They anticipate having their two millionth visitor, and the lucky Dr Pepper fan will get a year's supply of the soda.
Admission is $2 and includes a free Dr Pepper, live music, lawn games and guided tours.
The party is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more information visit the museum's Facebook page.
