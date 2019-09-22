Two people died in a car crash Saturday on U.S. 67, police said.

At 3:36 p.m., the Cleburne Police and Fire departments responded to a car crash in the 5600 block of U.S. 67 involving a 2015 Chevrolet car and a 2019 Ford pickup that was pulling a cattle trailer.

Police say both vehicles were traveling west on the highway when the Chevy abruptly tried to turn around in front of the Ford truck.

The 39-year-old man driving the car and the 37-year-old passenger of the car, both of Austin, were both pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The woman driving the Ford did not suffer any major injuries, according to police.

Names of the deceased are not being released pending notice of next of kin.

The Cleburne Police Department is investigating the crash.

