CEDAR PARK, Texas — An 18-wheeler crash Sunday morning in Cedar Park closed down the entrance ramp to the 183-A tollway at Avery Ranch.

According to Austin fire, the driver of the 18-wheeler lost control on the wet roads and crashed into the bridge column. While the driver was uninjured, the road was blocked.

Austin police tweeted just before 10 a.m. and said the northbound toll road entrance ramp from Avery Ranch is closed, but they will release an update when the road reopens.

Austin fire said the 18-wheeler was hauling 1000 cases of water and the wrecker couldn't tow the truck fully loaded, so firefighters worked to offload the truck to help get the road reopened.

As of 11 a.m. the road is still closed.

