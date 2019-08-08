AUSTIN, Texas — According to Austin police, an 18-wheeler is blocking traffic on the lower deck of Interstate Highway 35 northbound in Austin.

Police said the roadway has been closed from the 3400 block to the 3900 block until the vehicle can be removed.

Police are asking that people avoid the area until the truck can be removed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

